Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed out on their match against Everton at Goodison Park with a calf problem.
The club tweeted shortly before kick-off that the striker was suffering with a "tight calf".
Aubameyang posted on Instagram a little later that the injury would not take long to recover from, adding: "I'm always behind my guys - good luck, boys."
Rob Holding donned the armband in his absence.
Aubameyang's absence was a big psychological hit for the Gunners - he had scored four goals in his four previous Premier League starts against Everton.
