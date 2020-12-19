Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed out on their match against Everton at Goodison Park with a calf problem.

The club tweeted shortly before kick-off that the striker was suffering with a "tight calf".

Aubameyang posted on Instagram a little later that the injury would not take long to recover from, adding: "I'm always behind my guys - good luck, boys."

Rob Holding donned the armband in his absence.

Aubameyang's absence was a big psychological hit for the Gunners - he had scored four goals in his four previous Premier League starts against Everton.

