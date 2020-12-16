Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be boosted by his equaliser for Arsenal against Southampton, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker scored his first Emirates Stadium goal of the season as the Gunners halted a run of four straight home losses by claiming a point against the Saints.

Arteta is encouraged that his captain got himself back on the scoresheet but was frustrated after Gabriel received a red card just when his side were beginning to play well.

"Aubameyang needed that confidence boost, he is very critical with himself, hopefully he can move and be more optimistic in the future," he is quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We didn't have time to think, we adjusted two or three things to try and win the game. The boys came out like we did three days ago, we scored a really good goal, on top in the game, and again we shoot ourselves in the foot.

"in that moment I was thinking to change the centre back straight away - we didn't even have time to do that.

"In the end we got a point that considering the circumstances we have to accept."

Aubameyang himself was disappointed that his side could not to go on and claim the win after a tough period with 10 men.

"It was hard work, we worked hard, all the team did a great job because it was tough to be 10 men again.

"I can't say we are happy with a point, but we take it. We have to be patient, play football and have confidence."

