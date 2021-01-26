Arsenal have confirmed that captain and talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will still be absent for Tuesday's Premier League game at Southampton.

The striker was omitted at the 11th hour for Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss against the same opponents at the same venue due to unspecified personal issues.

After the match, manager Mikel Arteta voiced his fears that the 31-year-old could be absent for an even longer time and it has now been confirmed that he will be forced to sit out at least one Premier League match.

No time frame has been put a return date for the Gabonese striker.

Kieran Tierney, who has been fine form in recent weeks, is also a doubt for the match at St Mary's, having also missed the FA Cup tie on Saturday.

The Scotland international will undergo a fitness test for "discomfort in the right lower leg".

Spanish pair Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos remain sidelined, though could return to the fold in the coming days.

Arsenal are two points behind Southampton in the Premier League table and were on a six-match unbeaten run before losing at the weekend.

