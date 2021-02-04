Arsenal defender David Luiz has failed in his bid to have the red card picked up against Wolves overturned.

The Brazilian was shown a straight red card during the Gunners’ 2-1 loss to Wolves on Tuesday.

It was a pivotal moment in the match, as Arsenal were leading 1-0 when Luiz was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson for a foul on Willian Jose.

Luiz was chasing back in a bid to put in a tackle and he brushed the Wolves forward’s trailing leg. There was little if any contact, but Pawson felt it was worthy of a red card.

Ruben Neves slotted home the resulting penalty, and Wolves went on to claim a 2-1 win.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was flabbergasted by the decision and confirmed an appeal would be lodged.

"If you want to talk about the decision, I've just seen the replay 10 times in five different angles,” Arteta said in his post-game press conference. “I'm sitting here with you guys and I cannot see any contact. I would like to see if VAR has a different angle.

“We went through all the images and we think that the red card should be overruled. That is why we put in the appeal.”

However, the club issued a statement on Thursday confirming the FA had ruled against them and that Luiz would have to serve a suspension.

“The Football Association have confirmed to us that the red card given to David Luiz on Tuesday against Wolverhampton Wanderers will stand,” the club said in a statement.

"We have worked really hard to overturn David Luiz's red card. We presented our case to the FA but are disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful."

Luiz will now miss Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

However, Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has had his red card against Manchester United rescinded despite seemingly similar circumstances, when he brought down Anthony Martial.

