Edu backs Arteta

Mikel Arteta has received backing from Arsenal technical director Edu, but the Telegraph reports the manager is struggling amid a divided dressing room that has “fractured into cliques”. Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League table after 12 matches, and that led Edu to give Arteta a public vote of confidence. Per the Mirror, Edu said: “I can see a big, big, big and beautiful future. It’s very strange to say that in this moment, but I have to be fair – that’s the way I see the photo. And I always believed, and knew, it’d be a big challenge. We have to be patient."

Paper Round’s view: It’s normally a ‘dreaded’ vote of confidence but in Arteta’s instance you know he will get more time than others may have been given. Overall clubs have been reluctant to sack managers during the pandemic. Chris Wilder and Slaven Bilic remain in charge at Sheffield United and West Brom respectively, and you get a sense that a greater leeway is being afforded given the circumstances.

Bale’s Real swansong?

Gareth Bale is keen on one final season at Real Madrid in 2021-22, the Daily Mail reports, regardless of whether Zinedine Zidane remains in charge of the club or not. Bale is currently at Tottenham on a season-long loan after falling out of favour under Zidane at Real, but with his contract at Madrid not expiring until the end of next season, the Welshman is said to be interested in playing one more campaign for the club with Zidane’s future likely depending on how they fare in the Champions League and whether they can retain La Liga.

Jose Mourinho with Gareth Bale Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: After the week Madrid had the talk of Zidane leaving now seems a bit outdated, but football changes week to week and come the summer, at a club like Real, it will all be about what silverware has been collected. For Bale, meanwhile, his Spurs spell is yet to truly kick-off, but how he fares there in the early stages of 2021 could dictate whether he really wants to return to Spain.

Man Utd no longer want Upamecano

Manchester United have cooled their interest in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, the Mirror reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been keen on bringing the 22-year-old to Old Trafford in the summer, and though the Frenchman has a release clause of £38m that can be activated at the end of the season, United no longer want to sign the player with Bayern Munich emerging as the most likely destination.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena on September 20, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: What’s not exactly clear is why United have ended their interest, but surely they would not be able to compete if Bayern want Upamecano to take the baton from Jerome Boateng and David Alaba. An exciting prospect, for an enticing project – the same could not be said for United.

Saints keen on Williams

Southampton are keen on signing Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams on loan next month, the Telegraph reports. The Saints wanted the England U21 international in the summer but Solskjaer blocked the move. Come January Southampton will renew their interest in Williams, who is yet to start in the Premier League this season and has come off the bench just once.

Brandon Williams in action last season Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Last season Williams was pushing Luke Shaw for a starting role at United, but Alex Telles’ arrival means he is now their third-choice left-back. A loan move would certainly help the youngster continue his development after showing promise in 2019-20.

