Arsenal fans staged a mass protest against owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ahead of their game with Everton on Friday.

Anger is still simmering away at the clubs who joined the breakaway European Super League prior to its collapse this week.

Arsenal were one of the six Premier League clubs to sign up to the failed project, leading to anger among the Gunners faithful.

Owner Josh Kroenke was subjected to a grilling during a fans’ forum on Thursday, with his answers doing little to ease the tension.

Kroenke said his family had no intention of selling the club, but fans are voting with their feet - and huge numbers turned up at the Emirates to make their feelings known, with chants of "Kroenke out” and "we want our Arsenal back” ringing out ahead of the match with Everton.

“Legacy fans” was one of the terms used by the Super League founders, and it appears it was picked up by Gunners supporters.

The failure of the Super League project is unlikely to put a lid on the feelings of anger towards the owners of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Arsenal fans protest against the European Super League and Owner Stan Kroenke Image credit: Getty Images

