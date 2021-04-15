Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon.

The forward was absent from the Arsenal squad for the win at Sheffield United on Sunday, and again was not included for the second leg of their Europa League quarter final with Slavia Prague on Thursday

Reports have swirled as to the reason behind Aubamayeng’s absence, and he took to Instagram on Thursday evening to issue an update on his situation.

“Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls,” he

. “Unfortunately I contracted malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago.

“I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.”

Aubameyang has looked laboured in his performances in recent weeks, which has prompted fierce criticism from a number of corners.

However, an explanation has now been found for his below-par displays and he is looking forward to getting back to action.

“I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon,” he added.

