Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should stop playing Willian, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi and put his faith in youth, according to club legend Ian Wright.

Arteta won widespread plaudits for making the Gunners more defensively solid and winning the FA Cup during his first six months in charge of the club, but the north Londoners have struggled this season, with a run of one win in 10 Premier League games leaving them hovering over the drop zone.

Premier League Saka sensational as young guns inspire Arsenal to vital win over Chelsea 2 HOURS AGO

Mustafi and Kolasinac have long been subject to the fans' ire, while Willian has made a lacklustre start to his Emirates Stadium career after moving to the club from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer.

Wright believes that none of the trio should be in the first team and also called for the club's board to make a decision on the future of the frozen out Mesut Ozil to put the saga to bed.

"With the manager and the players he's picking now, people like Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock and those guys, I'd like to see them have a chance," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"You're looking at the Willians, it's not happening and he's not playing well. Why are you playing people like Kolasinac and Mustafi? I'd rather see Saliba, who is playing in the Under-23s, I'd rather see Smith Rowe and something different.

"To the people upstairs: give Mesut Ozil the money if you're not going to play him and move him on. Same with Kolasinac and those players in and around the club and aren't going to contribute - that's what he needs, players who are contributing."

Spain will be ‘brave and audacious’ at Euro 2020 – Enrique

After meeting Chelsea on Boxing Day, Arsenal face other strugglers in the form of West Brom and Brighton and Wright believes that they could find themselves in real trouble if they fail to beat the latter two teams.

"Arsenal have to realise they're in a situation that can get worse and if they do lose those games against Brighton and West Brom… those games are must-win games."

Premier League Gabriel misses three games, forced to isolate ahead of Chelsea clash 3 HOURS AGO