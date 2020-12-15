Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken the blame for his side's miserable run of form, which has seen them lose four consecutive home league games.

After a decent start to the season, the Gunners have won one of their last eight Premier League engagements, putting him under pressure just months after securing the club their 14th FA Cup.

They face in-form Southampton on Wednesday as they strive to avoid losing a fifth straight home league game for the first time ever and Arteta is willing to be "hit" for his side's poor run.

"This is our reality right now and we have to face it by being brave, fighting, and no-one giving up," he told reporters.

"It's not time to hide - it's time to put your face and your body on the line.

"At the moment, I'm sorry, but we have to take the bullets. We are not winning football matches and you have to put your chest there.

Hit me, because you have the right to hit me because we are not winning.

"What else can I do? Put my head down, work harder, and try to improve.

"It's natural. I accept it and it's part of the job. When you are not getting results, it's the manager who has maximum responsibility.

That's why I accept because you can say whatever you want to explain, but at the end, you have to win football matches.

"This club is too big to accept this many losses in the last weeks.

My chest is here - hit me, guys."

