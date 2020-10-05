Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus has been sacked as part of the club’s streamlining process, according to The Athletic.

Jerry Quy has played the role of the dinosaur mascot since 1993, attending home games at Highbury and the Emirates along with other club events, in the outfit. He even reportedly missed his brother’s wedding to attend a home game.

But, with no fans attending matches due to Covid-19 restrictions, the club have decided to drop Gunnersaurus as his role is “no longer deemed necessary” - for now.

The club reportedly insist the mascot will return at some point.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Gunnersaurus has been working from home, with social media posts showing him lounging at home and playing football.

Arsenal announced in August they were making 55 redundancies because of the financial impact of the pandemic. Quy’s departure is not counted among that as his role was part-time, but it is part of the same process.

