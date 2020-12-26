Arsenal are missing three Brazilian players for the Boxing Day match against Chelsea - Willian, Gabriel and David Luiz - due to potential coronavirus infections.

The Premier League team made the announcement ahead of the London derby with Chelsea, and said that Gabriel would miss the club’s next three games as he isolates.

Premier League Saka sensational as young guns inspire Arsenal to vital win over Chelsea 2 HOURS AGO

“Gabriel - COVID close contact, now isolating and will miss the next three matches

“David Luiz and Willian - both are unwell but have both recently tested negative

"We will continue to monitor, support and assess their conditions”

Ahead of the game Arsenal sat in 15th place with 14 games and 14 points, with Spanish manager Mikel Arteta under pressure amid concerns the club will face a relegation battle if their form does not soon improve.

Spain will be ‘brave and audacious’ at Euro 2020 – Enrique

Premier League Ian Wright calls on Arsenal to ditch Willian, Kolasinac and Mustafi 3 HOURS AGO