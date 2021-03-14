Jose Mourinho said Michael Oliver awarding Arsenal a penalty against Tottenham was a "mistake", and suggested the referee may have been fatigued.

However, Arsenal drew level through Martin Odegaard and secured the points when Alexandre Lacazette netted a penalty after Oliver awarded a foul for a challenge by Davinson Sanchez.

It was a controversial moment, as Sanchez made contact with Lacazette only after the Arsenal forward had swung a left leg at his shot and completely missed his kick.

VAR took a look and sided with Oliver’s original call, and Mourinho would have loved to see the official come out and explain his thinking.

“No post-match interviews for referees?” Mourinho asked Sky Sports. “That’s a pity.

“It is a question for Michael to answer. And probably Paul Tierney, as he is the VAR. But according to Kevin Friend, the referee said he had a clear vision and the VAR did not want to go against.”

Mourinho felt immediately that it was not a penalty, and his view was reinforced after taking a look at the replay.

He said: “What I see was from the bench and I have just a feeling. I am 50 metres away.

“I watched it immediately on the iPad. I think referees have a difficult job sometimes.

If somebody has a different option, it has to be a big Arsenal fan. He is the only opposite view I would accept as it is the passion speaking.

“I cannot accept any other view, as it is too obvious.

“It is a penalty that was a mistake by Michael Oliver.”

Suggesting that fatigue may have played a part, Mourinho added: “Players get tired, coaches get tired, referees maybe get tired.

“He had a game midweek, Champions League or Europa League, and maybe he’s tired.

“Normally I am very unlucky with him. My record with him on penalties is astonishing, at Chelsea, Man Utd, Tottenham. It does not matter. I am very unlucky with such a good referee.”

