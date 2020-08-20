Football
Premier League

Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Boxing Day showdown, favourable run-in

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring for Arsenal with (R) Alex Lacazette during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC

Image credit: Getty Images

ByTom Adams
7 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@tomadams83

Arsenal's 2020-21 Premier League fixtures have been announced, with Mikel Arteta's FA Cup winners kicking off with a trip to promoted Fulham.

After a trip to Craven Cottage on September 12, Arsenal host West Ham the following weekend and then travel to champions Liverpool on September 26.

  Liverpool host Leeds on opening day: See their full fixture list
  Premier League fixtures LIVE - Liverpool to host Leeds on opening day as fixtures announced
The first meeting with rivals Manchester United comes on October 31 at Old Trafford, with a Boxing Day derby against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium the highlight of the festive calendar.

The first North London derby of the season falls away at Tottenham on December 5 before Spurs go to Arsenal on March 13.

If Arsenal are in a favourable position come mid-April then they could take advantage of what looks like a favourable run-in

Their last eight fixtures are: Sheff Utd (A), Fulham (H), Everton (H), Newcastle (A), West Brom (H), Chelsea (A), Crystal Palace (A) and Brighton (H).

September

  • 12: Fulham (a)
  • 19: West Ham (h)
  • 26: Liverpool (a)

October

  • 3: Sheffield United (h)
  • 17: Manchester City (a)
  • 24: Leicester (h)
  • 31: Manchester United (a)

November

  • 7: Aston Villa (h)
  • 21: Leeds United (a)
  • 28: Wolves (h)

December

  • 5: Tottenham (a)
  • 12: Burnley (h)
  • 15: Southampton (h)
  • 19: Everton (a)
  • 26: Chelsea (h)
  • 28: Brighton (a)

January

  • 2: West Brom (a)
  • 12: Crystal Palace (h)
  • 16: Newcastle (h)
  • 27: Southampton (a)
  • 30: Manchester United (h)

February

  • 3: Wolves (a)
  • 6: Aston Villa (a)
  • 13: Leeds (h)
  • 20: Manchester City (h)
  • 27: Leicester City (a)

March

  • 6: Burnley (a)
  • 13: Tottenham (h)
  • 20: West Ham (a)

April

  • 3: Liverpool (h)
  • 10: Sheffield United (h)
  • 17: Fulham (h)
  • 24: Everton (h)

May

  • 1: Newcastle (a)
  • 8: West Brom (h)
  • 12: Chelsea (a)
  • 15: Crystal Palace (a)
  • 23: Brighton (h)
