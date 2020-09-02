Arsenal are planning on introducing a ballot system to allow fans back into the Emirates Stadium with reduced capacities.

The club made the announcement on their official website, and state they will bring fans back for the home game against Sheffield United on Saturday 3 October.

The Arsenal statement read:

Although our home fixture against West Ham United on Sunday 20 September will be played behind closed doors, based on the current UK Government guidelines, we hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium on a reduced capacity basis from the Sheffield United game scheduled for Saturday 3 October.

"While we finalise the details surrounding our reduced capacity matches, we want to update you on our plans to welcome you back to Emirates Stadium safely. In devising an agile plan for the season ahead, we are focused on maximising the number of supporters able to safely attend matches at Emirates Stadium.

"The capacity at Emirates Stadium will initially be much reduced due to UK Government guidelines, Premier League directives and our responsibility to apply appropriate social distancing measures to ensure our fans can return as safely as possible.

"We hope to be able to safely increase the capacity during the 2020/21 season and we will share further information if we are able to allocate tickets to other member groups or non members."

The club will charge fans for an "Initial Payment" instead of the full amount for a season ticket. The statement also explained how the ballot procedure would work:

"As the capacity at Emirates Stadium will be significantly reduced and the demand is expected to be very high, we will ballot all home Premier League, UEFA Europa League and Emirates FA Cup fixtures in groups of matches."

