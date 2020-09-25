Arsenal looks set to do plenty more business before the end of the transfer window, with midfield additions a priority - how will their new-look side line up?

The Mikel Arteta revolution is in full swing at Arsenal. Big names have been left out in the cold as they don't fit with what the Spaniard is trying to instil and, even with limited resources, fresh faces have helped revitalise the club.

Free signing Willian has hit the ground running, Gabriel has shored up the backline, while Dani Ceballos has returned on a second successive season-long loan. While there has been marked improvement, the squad still needs a great deal of work. What could the Gunners look like should they bring in the new arrivals they are chasing?

What Arsenal could look like post transfer window

Thomas Partey is the signing the Gunners faithful have been after for a long, long time. With Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos forming a partnership, Arteta is seemingly keen to add another energetic central midfielder at the heart of his system, with Partey ticking all the boxes.

Atletico and Arsenal are in talks over a move for the Ghana midfielder but a deal has yet to be struck. There is a £45m release clause in Partey's contract.

Another option could be Lyon's Houssem Aouar. The Ligue 1 side are asking around £55m for the midfielder which may put Arsenal off, but the player is reportedly very keen to move to the Premier League.

A surprise link that came out this week is Arsenal looking to Chelsea for the second time this season with a shock swoop for Jorginho, should he be available at the right price. Arteta was assistant to Pep Guardiola when Manchester City came close to signing Jorginho from Napoli in 2018.

William Saliba is still to come in at the back, but Samuel Umtiti has been linked this week with a move to London, as Barcelona look to raise funds to delve into the transfer market themselves. Should Umtiti be available for a reasonable fee, Arsenal could well pounce.

Who makes way for these new arrivals?

Mesut Ozil has not featured for Arsenal this season Image credit: Getty Images

It seems, at long last, that Mesut Ozil's time with Arsenal could be coming to an end. Arteta's latest admittance on his plans for Ozil seems set in stone. The Spaniard has not been afraid to make tough decisions, and as his tries to revolutionise Arsenal, Ozil is very much an expensive, unnecessary luxury.

Arsenal's issue is how to get him off the books. Ozil will be in no rush to depart given the wage he is on, so Arsenal will have to offer clubs some form of package that means they will keep continuing to pay something towards his wages.

With these midfield potential midfield arrivals, Arteta is also keen to offload Lucas Torreira, with a loan to Atletico Madrid or AC MIlan potential options for the out-of-favour Uruguayan.

Matteo Guendouzi is another who has reportedly played his last game for the club. The young midfielder's disciplinary problems have not exactly enamoured him to Arteta, who could let Guendouzi leave, with Paris Saint-Germain potential suitors.

