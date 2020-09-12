Alexandre Lacazette has scored the first goal of the 2019-20 Premier League season, becoming the first player to open the scoring in a campaign twice.

The Frenchman found the net in the ninth minute of his side's clash against Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off of the opening weekend, prodding home from short range at Craven Cottage.

He had previously become the first player to score in a Premier League season in 2017-18, when he found the back of the net within two minutes of his side's opener against Leicester City, on his debut in the competition.

The 29-year-old has a fine record against Fulham, having scored three times against them in two games during the west London club's last season in the Premier League back in 2018-19, including a brace at Craven Cottage.

Lacazette has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer, but insisted on Friday that he wanted to remain at the Emirates, despite links with Juventus, Atletico Madrid and boyhood club Lyon.

Arsenal are seeking their seventh straight win over Fulham in all competitions, a run stretching back to April 2013.

