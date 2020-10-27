Mesut Ozil has provided the children of Whitings Hill School in Barnet with free school meals, the Evening Standard has confrimed.

The campaign of Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United forward, to provide free food during school holidays for those born to parents below the breadline has captured the imagination of the country.

The Conservative government voted down proposals that would see the free school meals programme extended throughout half-term, prompting thousands of businesses from across the country to donate food.

And Ozil, who plays for Rashford's rivals Arsenal, has also contributed, with kids at the Whitings Hill school in Barnet, north London, receiving meals this week with his logo on the box.

It is understood that other schools from Barnet, as well as nearby Hertfordshire and Enfield are also benefiting.

Ozil has teamed up with the charity German Chefs to provide the meals.

“The school wanted to say thank you for his kindness and generosity,” said headteacher Sejal Patel.

Ozil has been frozen out at Arsenal this year, being excluded from Mikel Arteta's squad lists for the Premier League and Europa League.

The 32-year-old has long been knows for his charitable efforts with children, with his agent last year saying that he had paid for over 1,000 operations for ill children, along with efforts to feed homeless refugees in Syria and Turkey, the nation of his descent.

