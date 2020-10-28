Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has given his own donation to Marcus Rashford's campaign to feed hungry children by donating 1,400 meals.

Manchester United forward Rashford has campaigned for the government to provide food vouchers during school holidays to children who normally receive free meals during term time if their parents receive welfare support.

Ozil has joined with Barnet Sunday Football League (BSFL), chef Stefan Peppert and German Chefs Catering in Knightsbridge to provide meals to 12 schools in Barnet and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, the BSFL and schools posted pictures of the meals on Twitter, with Ozil's logo featuring on the boxes.

"We are very grateful to Mesut Ozil and Stefan Peppert for getting involved with our initiative, and the volunteers on the project who have worked tirelessly throughout," a BSFL representative told talkSPORT.

"We have raised over 3,000 pounds so far, with 1,400 meals per day prepared and delivered to schools."

Ozil is currently out of favour with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and has been left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads.

