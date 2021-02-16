Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being investigated by the Premier League club after it appeared he had broken their coronavirus protocols by getting a tattoo.

An Instagram post showed the 31-year-old Gabonese striker being given a tattoo on his hand by Spanish tattoo artist Alejandro Nicolas Bernal, which may have broken his coronavirus bubble rules. The post was published on February 10 but it is not clear when the incident happened.

The club said it will contact the Arsenal captain to get more details over the incident.

Goal reported a statement from the club said: “We will speak to the player about this matter and establish what has taken place.”

The tattooist and Aubameyang were not wearing masks, and the UK government have decreed that tattoo parlours must be shut as they are not essential shops.

Aubameyang has been in poor form for much of the season after signing a new contract with the club in the summer, but scored a hat-trick in the weekend's 4-2 win over Leeds United.

