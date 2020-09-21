Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Alex Runarsson on a four-year deal from Dijon.

The 25-year-old looks set to be back-up for Bernd Leno, replacing Emiliano Martinez, who left last week to join Aston Villa.

Iceland international Runarsson joined Dijon in 2018 and made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad,” said Arsenal technical director Edu said.

“We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person.”



Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position.”

The fee is reported to be two million euros.

