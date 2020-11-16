Arsenal have become the first Premier League side to sign up to the United Nations' sporting climate action initiative.

The scheme, the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, is designed to bring the sporting world in line with the goals of the 2016 Paris climate agreement.

Other signatories include the likes of FIFA, the IOC and Sky Sports, but Arsenal are the first Premier League club to sign up to the programme.

"Arsenal is committed to leading the way on sustainability among Premier League clubs and we are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework," Arsenal operations director Hywel Sloman said.

"Together with our partners, we've already implemented a number of environmentally friendly practices across the club.

"We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future."

Arsenal's move was welcomed by Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, the Sports for Climate Action Lead at UN Climate change.

"Football inspires so many of us around the world and there is a remarkable potential for the game to become greener, more climate resilient and lead by example for millions of global fans," she said.

"We are delighted to welcome Arsenal as the first Premier League club to the UN Sports for Climate Action community as we raise awareness of climate change and use this opportunity to make a difference together."

Arsenal vice-captain Hector Bellerin is a long-standing climate activist and the Spaniard has become more involved in recent months.

