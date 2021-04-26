Arsenal have confirmed that young striker Folarin Balogun has signed a new "long-term contract" with the club, ending a season of speculation over his future.

Balogun's previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season and a host of clubs had been linked with his signature, most notably RB Leipzig, and it appeared back in January that the 19-year-old would be leaving the Emirates.

But the Gunners were determined to keep hold of the striker and have now tied him down, having been impressed with his breakthrough performances in the Europa League, where he has scored twice.

Europa League Emery to 'put aside feelings for Arsenal' in Europa League semi-final 3 HOURS AGO

“We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season," manager Mikel Arteta said.

"He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.

"He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team. The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come.

'Good riddance' - Arsenal fans react to European Super League collapse

The news comes amid rumours that the north Londoners are set to open tales with another academy graduate, Emile Smith Rowe, who has established himself as a first-team star this season.

The England Under-21 playmaker began the season injured, but his return to fitness heralded a reversal of sorts in the Gunners' fortunes.

His current deal expires in June 2023 but his increased importance and status has earned him a new contract.

Arsenal have made a priority of giving their best young prospects new contracts, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli both committing their futures to the club last summer.

Premier League Arsenal Invincibles look to join Spotify CEO's bid to buy club - reports 5 HOURS AGO