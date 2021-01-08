Fenerbahce coach Erol Bulut has said that Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's future "will become clear in the coming days".

The Germany international has not featured for the club since last March and was left out of the squad lists altogether for both the Premier League and Europa League this season.

Ozil will be out of contract in the summer and teams from the MLS and the Turkish Super Lig have reportedly made approaches, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Perhaps the most significant step forward so far, beyond mere agent-talk and speculation, has been Fenerbahce boss Bulut now having said that he expects a development to be clear in days.

"Mesut's name is very common. It is not possible for me to make a comment before he comes,” he told Bein Sports.

Mesut Ozil's situation will become clear in the coming days.

Speaking on Thursday, Arteta said: "I will decide what is happening in the next few days."

The Arsenal boss also made it clear that a move for the 32-year-old would be in both parties' interests given the rampant speculation regarding his future.

Arteta has said that the Gunners have been working hard to provide the "right solution for all parties" involved in Ozil's future.

Our view

It now goes without saying that this needs to be resolved for everyone's sake. Arteta is clearly desperate for Ozil to leave, and the player has no reason to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

While there had been talk of a move to the MLS, a switch to Fenerbahce appears by far the most likely scenario. There will be time for Ozil to work on his 'personal brand' in America in the future and he should still be in the prime of his career.

Unless something truly shocking now happens, it seems as though Ozil will be a Fenerbahce player within days and the sorry saga of his final years at Arsenal final over.

