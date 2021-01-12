Rob Holding has signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal until 2024.

The defender came close to leaving the Gunners last summer, but has made 16 starts this season and has recently become a regular in the centre of defence.

Manager Mikel Arteta says he has been “hugely impressed” by Holding’s contribution “on and off the pitch”.

“The quality of his work every day on the training pitches is excellent and he is translating this into consistently high performances in matches,” Arteta told the club website.

“We all know Rob’s quality, which he has shown in his displays during the intense moments of those two FA Cup final victories. We are all very happy that Rob has signed a new contract, he is very popular with all the players and staff, and we’re looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us in the coming years.”

Holding joined Arsenal from Bolton in 2016 and the new deal includes an option for a further year.

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension. He is 25-years-old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he’ll be with us during these important years.

“Rob has shown great quality and maturity on and off the pitch in recent months and is developing well. We are looking forward to Rob continuing his progression in the years to come.”

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday.

