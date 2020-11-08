Arsenal put in a below-par showing as they were outclassed in a 3-0 home defeat to a rampant Aston Villa on Sunday.

Despite getting a controversial VAR reprieve after John McGinn thought he had given Villa the lead after just 46 seconds, only to see it ruled out, Arsenal still fell behind in the 25th minute as Trezeguet arrived at the far post to finish off a fine move, with goal later being given as an own goal, Bukayo Saka getting the last touch.

The hosts did not improve after the break, with Liverpool slayer Ollie Watkins stepping up with two goals inside three minutes to stun Arsenal, to ensure Villa storming to a deserved, comprehensive victory in style.

Arsenal were well below par, and suffered their second successive home league defeat to provide Mike Arteta with another setback as the Gunners drop to 11th, while Villa climb to sixth.

More details to follow

