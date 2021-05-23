Nicolas Pepe's brace gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory over Brighton as they ended the season with five straight league wins.

Arsenal dominated the whole game and though the Seagulls were diligent in defence they were fortunate Rob Holding's close-range effort was offside after Thomas Partey's flick on from a corner and Gabriel's header came back off the bar.

Two fine finishes from the Ivorian forward put the game beyond doubt, first crashing in a half-volley with his left foot after Calum Chambers played the ball inside to him and then a precise, guided effort through Lewis Dunk's legs and inside the far post.

The margin could have been extended when Partey took a ball from Granit Xhaka and turned sharply in the box before lashing an effort against the crossbar.

The joy in victory was tempered by Tottenham taking late control of the game at Leicester, which meant they finished above their North London rivals.

Talking point - Where will Bissouma end up?

One certainty of the summer for Brighton is that Yves Bissouma will be on the move from the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs linked with the player who seems the perfect defensive midfielder for any of the big sides. He has made more tackles than any midfielder and is also highly ranked in terms of defensive clearances.

These qualities were shown throughout the match as the Seagulls played largely in retreat and without him the game might have been decided going into half time.

Although Mikel Arteta would no doubt appreciate the way he would screen the sometimes vulnerable back four, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United also thought to be interested in the Brighton number eight, he seems more likely to end up elsewhere.

Man of the match - Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

He was not a ubiquitous presence in the game, but whenever he was involved there smelled danger for the Brighton defence.

He will certainly wish the campaign was not about to end as his brace at the Emirates gave him five in the last three games.

If they can all be fit and firing, in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal have some goalscoring power, but whatever the case it is very likely Pepe will play a starring role.

The guile he showed for the second goal is one few players in the Premier League could pull off.

Player ratings:

Arsenal: Leno 6, Chambers 7, Holding 7, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6, Partey 7, Xhaka 7, Pepe 8*, Odegaard 7, Smith Rowe 7, Aubameyang 6.

Subs: Saka 6, Lacazette 6, Martinelli 6.

Brighton: Sanchez 6, White 6, Webster 7, Dunk 7, Burn 6, Jahanbakhsh 6, Gross 6, Bissouma 7, Trossard 6, Moder 6, Mac Allister 6.

Subs: Lallana 6, Connolly 5, Alzate 6.

Key stat:

