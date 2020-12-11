Pressure on Mikel Arteta intensified on Sunday evening as his Arsenal side fell to a 1-0 home loss against Burnley.

Although Arsenal dominated possession, the Clarets were patient for their opportunities in a match that was only their second win of the season.

Premier League 'Really powerful' Arteta will succeed at Arsenal - club chief YESTERDAY AT 09:41

Burnley patience was vindicated in the 73rd minute when they a Josh Brownhill header from a free-kick was helped on by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into his own net.

The goal came not long after Arsenal were reduced to 10 men. Granit Xhaka had been sent off after a VAR check witnessed him gripping Ashley Westwood by the neck when confronted by the Burnley players for a rash challenge on Dwight McNeil.

The Gunners' attacking play was much improved in the second half but their finishing still left a lot to be desired, although they were not helped by an impressive array of saves by Burnley's Nick Pope.

More to follow...

transfers Manchester City join Real Madrid in race for Haaland - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 00:06