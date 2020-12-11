Pressure on Mikel Arteta intensified on Sunday evening as his Arsenal side fell to a 1-0 home loss against Burnley.
Although Arsenal dominated possession, the Clarets were patient for their opportunities in a match that was only their second win of the season.
Burnley patience was vindicated in the 73rd minute when they a Josh Brownhill header from a free-kick was helped on by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into his own net.
The goal came not long after Arsenal were reduced to 10 men. Granit Xhaka had been sent off after a VAR check witnessed him gripping Ashley Westwood by the neck when confronted by the Burnley players for a rash challenge on Dwight McNeil.
The Gunners' attacking play was much improved in the second half but their finishing still left a lot to be desired, although they were not helped by an impressive array of saves by Burnley's Nick Pope.
More to follow...