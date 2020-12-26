Arsenal stopped their slide down the Premier League table and eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Chelsea, lifting the Gunners up to 14th place.

Arteta was forced into a handful of changes with Gabriel Magalhaes isolating having come in contact with a Covid-19 sufferer and David Luiz and Willian both ill. Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe were both handed starts as a result.

Arsenal started well and took the lead after 35 minutes when a Reece James foul on Kieran Tierney inside the box resulted in a penalty kick. Alexandre Lacazette stepped up and converted with composure to make it 1-0.

And the Gunners doubled their advantage before half time when Granit Xhaka lashed home a right-footed free-kick strike from 25 yards out, finding the top corner of Edouard Mendy’s net with aplomb.

Frank Lampard introduced Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi for Matteo Kovacic and Timo Werner at half time, but Arsenal scored a third just before the hour mark as Bukayo Saka looped a finish over Mendy.

Chelsea gave themselves a chance when Tammy Abraham’s goal from a Hudson-Odoi cross was ruled onside after being initially chalked off. A Pablo Mari foul on Mason Mount also presented Jorginho with an opportunity from the spot only for Bernd Leno to save from the Italian. It was too little too late from Chelsea as Arsenal claimed an important win.

TALKING POINT - Mikel Arteta learns to trust the kids

Arsenal fans have been calling for Arteta to trust some of the club’s youngsters for some time and those fans got their reward when the team sheet was published for this game. While Arteta’s hand might have been forced by absences, Martinelli, Saka and Smith-Rowe all justified their selection. There was an energy and drive to the Gunners’ performance that has been desperately missing of late. The kids could be credited for this. This performance, and the team Arteta fielded to achieve it, could prove to be a turning point in Arsenal’s season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

While recent results and performances have been poor, Saka has been a rare bright point in a dull season for the Gunners. The teenager has led by example for Arsenal and this was arguably his best performance for the club so far. Saka was lively throughout, showing no fear in driving at the Chelsea defence when ever he could. The 19-year-old added his name to the score sheet in style, although whether he intended to lob Mendy in such a way is debatable. Either way, Saka was the best player on the pitch. His stock continues to rise.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal - Leno 8, Bellerin 7, Holding 8, Mari 5, Tierney 8, Xhaka 7, Elneny 6, Saka 9, Smith Rowe 7, Martinelli 7, Lacazette 6. Subs - Mustafi, Pepe 5, Willock 5.

Chelsea - Mendy 4, Chilwell 5, Zouma 5, Silva 6, James 4, Kante 5, Mount 5, Kovacic 4, Pulisic 5, Abraham 6, Werner 3. Subs - Hudson-Odoi 6, Jorginho 4, Havertz 5.

KEY MOMENTS

33’ PENALTY KICK TO ARSENAL! Tierney goes down inside the area under James' tackle and the referee points to the spot!

35’ GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea: After a VAR check, the award of the penalty kick stands and Lacazette steps up to send the ball into the back of the net! The Frenchman stayed cool under pressure and waited for Mendy to dive one way. The Gunners have the lead here!

44’ GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: What a strike! Arsenal have a second goal and Xhaka has picked out the top corner! He has smashed a free-kick into the back of the Chelsea net from 25 yards out! The Gunners have been the better team and they now have a two-goal lead!

56’ GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea: Wow! Arsenal have a three-goal lead here! Was that intentional? Saka controlled a pass inside the Chelsea box and looped a finish over Mendy! It finds the back of the net off the inside of the far post! Did he mean it? Saka doesn't care!

85’ Off the bar! The ball spins out to Elneny after a corner kick is partially cleared, but the Egyptian midfielder sees his strike come back off the woodwork! Mendy was beaten all ends up!

86’ GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Not over yet! Abraham's goal stands after it was initially ruled out for offside! The Chelsea striker converted from close range after a good cross in behind the Arsenal backline by Hudson-Odoi! They couldn't, could they? Surely this is over already?

90’ PENALTY KICK TO CHELSEA! Mari brings down Mount inside the area and that's a spot kick to the Blues!

90+1’ PENALTY KICK SAVED! That is surely Chelsea's chance gone! Jorginho's spot kick is saved! It was too tame to beat Leno and the Arsenal goalkeeper makes the stop to surely secure the points!

KEY STATS

Gabriel Martinelli made more tackles than any other player until his substitution (three).

Emile Smith-Rowe made more ball recoveries (six) than any other player and no Arsenal player created more chances (two).

Arsenal scored two goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time this season.

