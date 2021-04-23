A Bernd Leno blunder gifted Everton all three points as they boosted their chances of making the top four with a first away win over Arsenal since 1996.

The match itself was something of a slow burner with neither side taking a grip of the first half, although Gylfi Sigurdsson came close to breaking the deadlock with a freekick effort that struck the top of the crossbar.

Arsenal looked to have won a penalty kick not long into the second period after Richarlison fouled Dani Ceballos in the box, but VAR was used to spot that Nicolas Pepe had been offside in the build-up.

Both sides continued to lack urgency and intensity, but Everton took the lead on 76 minutes when Leno inadvertently diverted a Richarlison cross to the near post into the back of his own net.

The result deals a blow to Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for continental competition through the Premier League, while Everton have now moved to within just three points of Chelsea in fourth place.

TALKING POINT - Everton still in top four contention

Rather peculiarly, Everton have flown under the radar for much of the season, but with the race for the top four coming to a head Ancelotti’s side are in contention to clinch a Champions League place . Wins at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium have underlined the Toffees’ Champions League credentials with this result moving them to within three points of Chelsea in fourth place. Can they build some momentum over the final few weeks of the season to pull up a seat at the top table of European football?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Lucas Digne (Everton)

In truth, not many stood out in what was a low energy encounter throughout, but Lucas Digne deserves recognition for the performance he produced. The French left back whipped in a number of dangerous crosses and played his part in keeping Bukayo Saka quiet. Contrast Digne’s performance with that of Granit Xhaka at left back for Arsenal who struggled against Richarlison.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal - Leno 3, Chambers 6, Holding 5, Mari, 5 Xhaka 4, Partey 4, Ceballos 4, Pepe 6, Smith Rowe 5, Saka 6, Nketiah 5. Subs - Willian 3, Odegaard 4, Martinelli 6.

Everton - Pickford 8, Coleman 6, Godfrey 7, Holgate 6, Digne 8, Allan 8, Gomes 5, Sigurdsson 6, Rodriguez 5, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 5. Subs - Mina 5, Davies 4, Delph 4.

KEY MOMENTS

39’ Off the crossbar! That's the closest either side has come to finding the back of the net! Sigurdsson takes aim from about 25 yards out, but his freekick strike bounces off the top of the bar!

52’ PENALTY KICK TO ARSENAL! Ceballos goes down under the challenge of Richarlison and the referee points to the spot!

55’ PENALTY OVERTURNED! The VAR check has shown Pepe was offside in the buildup to the award of the spot kick and the decision has now been overturned! Everton escape!

76’ GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Everton: What happened there?! Richarlison was played in behind from deep, his cross to the near post should have been an easy one for Leno to deal with, but the German goalkeeper allowed the ball to squeeze through his legs. Oh dear!

90+3’ Martinelli chance! The Arsenal forward somehow managed to get the shot away after he'd lost control in the box, but Pickford got down well to make the low save. Big opportunity!

KEY STATS

Arsenal have failed to score in 8 of 17 league games at Emirates Stadium this season - only Fulham and West Brom have worse records in the Premier League.

This was Everton’s first away win over Arsenal since 1996, their first league double over Arsenal since 1985/86 and the first time they have won 10 away games in a single league season since 1986/87.

