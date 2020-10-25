Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score the winner as Leicester won at Arsenal for the first time in 47 years.

Mikel Arteta's side looked the brighter and more energetic in the first half, but with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang struggling for form, Arsenal failed to make it count in attack.

transfers Liverpool target £20m Kabak as Van Dijk replacement - Paper Round A DAY AGO

Alexandre Lacazette had a goal chalked off for offside in the fourth minute and then spurned a gilt-edged opportunity, failing to connect with a header from point-blank range, as Leicester rode their luck in the opening 45 minutes.

Arsenal struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities after the restart, though, as Brendan Rodgers' game plan to stifle them worked to a tee. On the one occasion they played through the Leicester defence, Hector Bellerin couldn't find a way past Kasper Schmeichel.

Vardy was fit enough only for the bench as he continued his recovered from a calf injury, but the veteran striker came off the bench with half an hour remaining and with Leicester growing in ambition, he headed the winner in the 80th-minute after fellow substitute Cengiz Under set him up on a plate.

It proved to be the decisive goal as Leicester hung on comfortably for their first win at Arsenal since 1973, and with it they move to fourth position, with Arsenal remaining in 10th.

More to follow

Premier League Ozil's agent accuses Arteta of lying about Arsenal freeze-out 23/10/2020 AT 17:39