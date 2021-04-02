Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool moved to within two points of the top four with a convincing 3-0 win at Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s men dominated for long spells but had to be patient before taking full advantage of Chelsea’s shock defeat at home to West Brom.

The visitors controlled the first half but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. James Milner dragged their best attempt wide while Arsenal didn’t do enough on the counterattack to test Alisson at the opposite end.

However, the Merseysiders’ pressure eventually paid off just after the hour as substitute Diogo Jota headed home Trent Alexander Arnold’s sublime cross within three minutes of coming off the bench.

Liverpool then doubled their advantage four minutes later when Mohamed Salah raced in from the right to net his 26th goal of the season.

Jota added a third with a thumping finish eight minutes from time as the away side rubbed salt in Mikel Arteta’s men’s wounds.

The victory sees Liverpool climb up to fifth and puts them firmly back in contention for the Champions League places with eight games to play. Arsenal are seven points further back in ninth.

Next up, Liverpool face the small matter of a first leg of their Champions League quarter final with Real Madrid on Tuesday. Arsenal meet Slavia Prague in the Europa League last eight on Thursday.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool reignite realistic hope in the race for the Champions League spots. This could be a huge win for Liverpool. The top four was looking like a lost cause a few weeks ago, but they have found a bit of form throughout the team at a key point in the season. The centre back partnership of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak was again pretty solid while Fabinho continues to excel back in the midfield. The return of Jota has added goals and urgency to the attack and there seems to be a renewed belief flowing through the players.

Alexander Arnold offered a fantastic response to his omission from the England squad and showed Gareth Southgate he could still be a significant part of his Euro 2021 squad with a wonderful assist for the opener.

On the day the defence of their title was ruled as mathematically over, the Merseysiders showed that they still have a lot to play for this season and have a run of fixtures in April that could see them continue to improve if they can maintain this sort of form consistently.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Fabinho (Liverpool). Another majestic display from the Brazilian. Bossed the midfield and has developed a very promising relationship with Thiago. Capped his performance with a lovely assist for Salah's goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL: Leno 6, Chambers 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6, Partey 6, Ceballos 6, Odegaard 5, Pepe 5, Aubameyang 5, Lacazette 5. Subs: Cedric 6, Elneny 6, Martinelli 5.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander Arnold 8, Kabak 7, Phillips 7, Robertson 7, Fabinho 8, Thiago 8, Milner 7, Mane 7, Firmino 7, Salah 7. Subs: Jota 8, Wijnaldum 6, Williams.R n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

35’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Milner drags wide of the far post from 18 yards out after a super run and cut back from TAA.

64’ - GOAL! – Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool. Jota rises at the far post to thump a header home from Alexander-Arnold's wonderful cross.

68’ - GOAL! – Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool. It's two. Salah is allowed to surge in from the right and roll the ball through Leno's legs from Fabinho's ball over the top.

74’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Salah charges between two defenders to latch on to Firmino's pass but sees his thumping shot beaten away by Leno.

82’ - GOAL! – Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool. It's Jota at the double! The Portuguese charges in from the left to hammer home after Mane had touched on Salah's pass.

KEY STATS

Against no side has Trent Alexander-Arnold provided more Premier League assists than versus Arsenal (3).

Salah has been directly involved in nine goals in nine Premier League appearances against Arsenal, scoring seven and assisting two more.

Liverpool have registered their biggest ever margin of victory in an away top-flight match against Arsenal.

Jota has scored four Premier League goals against Arsenal, against no side has he netted more in the competition.

