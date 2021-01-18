Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the scoresheet netting twice in Arsenal's comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle at the Emirates.

The Gabon striker hit the post from a narrow angle with the goal gaping in the first half, but put this behind him to net twice after the break.

For the first he raced onto a long ball from Thomas Partey before driving a left-footed shot above Karl Darlow, then side-footed home a pull-back from Cedric to seal victory.

In between these strikes was a goal showcasing Arsenal's wTheronderful attacking talents as Emile Smith Rowe raced into the box and drew Jamaal Laschelles to him before laying it perfectly inside for Bukayo Saka to slot home.

The win moves Arsenal back into the top half of the table while Newcastle are looking nervously below them seven points above the relegation zone.

Talking point - Is it time to end Bruce's time at Tyneside?

There is no prospect of better times for Newcastle at present.

The seven-point gap between them and Fulham will give them hope that they will avoid the drop, but there cannot be any confidence as anyone watching these sides at present couldn't help feel the West Londoners are the far better side.

With no real prospect of a heavy fan presence at games until near the end of the season, Bruce's side at least avoid the toxic atmosphere which performances like those of the last month bring about.

Other than a very unlikely reconciliation with Rafa Benitez there seem few moves which could be guaranteed to improve the current side, but it might be time for a nuclear option as this side will only edge closer and closer to the relegation zone if things stay as they are and only the dreadful start of sides below them might keep them up.

Man of the match – Emile Smith-Rowe

It is hard to believe this is only his seventh league game for Arsenal, he already is their key attacking player.

His intelligent balls around the box give Arsenal an impetus they do not get from any of his team-mates.

The way he perfectly orchestrated and set up the killer second goal for Saka was the perfect illustration of his talents which should see him delight fans of club and country for much of the next decade.

The ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ tag jars, but is not as ridiculous as it sounds.

Player ratings:

Arsenal: Leno 6, Cedric 7, Luiz 6, Holding 7, Tierney 7, Partey 7, Xhaka 6, Smith-Rowe 8*, Saka 7, Lacazette 6, Aubameyang 7.

Newcastle United: Darlow 7, Krafth 6, Lascelles 7, Clark 6, Lewis 6, Shelvey 6, Matty Longstaff 6, Almiron 7, Joelinton 5, Carroll 5, Wilson 6.

Match highlights:

15’ So close! Smith-Rowe sets up Saka who drives the ball towards the far post, Darlow diverts it just wide of the goal and Aubameyang at the far post hits it across the open goal from a narrow angle only succeeding in clattering the post.

47’ Lacazette fires in a low rocket from just inside the right hand side of the penalty area but Darlow made a brilliant save diving to his right.

50’ GOAL! No mistake from Aubameyang this time. Newcastle were ridiculously set up at the back so one long ball from Partey left Aubameyang one-on-one with Clark and he got himself room on his left foot before blasting past Darlow.

61’ GOAL! Smith-Rowe runs at Laschelles teasing him and drawing him close and waiting for Saka to arrive in the perfect spot before pulling the ball back to the England international who slams it home.

65’ Wonderful save from Darlow jumping up star-shaped to deny Lacazette's header from Saka's cross.

77' GOAL! Great run by Cedric, exchanging passes with Saka before getting to the by-line and pulling back to Aubameyang who side-footed home. VAR cameras suggest the ball was just kept in by the right back.

