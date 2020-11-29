Raul Jimenez was stretchered off in the 16th minute of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday evening after a nasty clash of heads with David Luiz.

The Mexico international rose up for an aerial duel with Luiz inside the Wolves box before both crashed to the ground.

After a lengthy delay, the 29-year-old was stretchered off by medical staff and was substituted for 18-year-old Fabio Silva.

Luiz needed his head bandaged but carried on playing after a 10-minute delay to the action before being taken off for Rob Holding at half-time.

Jimenez was taken straight to hospital and Wolves have tweeted: "We will bring you more information on Raul as soon as we have it. "

