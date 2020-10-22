Ainsley Maitland-Niles says Mesut Ozil has the full support of the squad and that issues over his squad exclusion will be resolved.

Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday that he has been "really fair" to Ozil. But with the stalemate set to linger over the Gunners, Maitland-Niles says the whole squad will work together to find a solution.

"The squad is behind Mesut, we're a team and that's always going to be the case until Mesut decides to make his decision on what he wants to do and say," the England international told reporters ahead of Arsenal's Europa League group stage opener against Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

"Ultimately, we're focused on the game for now and then when we get back to the training ground we can talk about it if he wants to.

When we finish the game and the three points are secured, then we can focus on going back to the training ground and resolving the situation as a team.

The 23-year-old says he is happy to remain at Arsenal with reports in the transfer window he was going to leave the club.

He added: "There was a lot of speculation going around but ultimately I chose to stay at the club, which I love, and I'm happy with my decision and I'm sure the manager is happy that I stayed."

