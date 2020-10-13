Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal can win the Premier League under Mikel Arteta following a successful period of squad investment.

Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years before leaving the north London club in 2018. He has backed his old captain to bring the domestic title to the Emirates Stadium .

Premier League Wenger: Arsenal can be 'surprise package' this season YESTERDAY AT 12:04

"I genuinely believe yes [Arsenal can win the Premier League], because he looks to have a good grip on the team," Wenger told Sky.

Arsene Wenger talks with Mikel Arteta Image credit: Getty Images

"They follow well, they are with him. We have bought well, spent a lot of money in the last two years. Suddenly we discovered huge resources - that was quite surprising.

"I think he has the quantity and quality of players, yes we can go for it. Why not?"

Wenger, 70, has not returned to the Gunners since his departure at the end of the 2017/18 season, but says he would not rule out making a visit.

"I don't know but I don't rule it out," he added.

"It's still my club, it's still my love. I still suffer when we don't do well and I'm happy when we do well. When I speak about Arsenal it's still 'we, we, we, we'."

Europa League Ozil left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad 08/10/2020 AT 09:55