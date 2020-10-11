Arsene Wenger has challenged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to "go to the end of his beliefs" and has backed his former club to have a successful campaign.

Wenger left Arsenal after 22 years in charge in 2018 and has full faith in his old captain Arteta to lead the north London club to silverware.

"To continue to have a grip on the team, as he has at the moment. And to go to the end of his beliefs," he told The Observer when asked what advice he would give Arteta.

"I think there is a good team spirit and they have a good chance to do well. I believe it will not be very difficult to improve on the number of points they got last season.

"But I’m convinced Arsenal can be in the top four, if not more. Why not more?"

He added: "They can be the surprise package for me this year: they bought well, they strengthened the defence well. And they kept the players who were already there. In my last year I bought [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, they kept him.

"They have every ingredient and no real weakness."

