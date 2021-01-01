Arsene Wenger has said he would return to manage Arsenal 'if needed' but admits that he does not expect to be required at the Emirates.
Wenger led Arsenal to three Premier League titles during his lengthy tenure at the club, and with Arsenal languishing in 13th place this season under Mikel Arteta, the Frenchman was asked whether he'd consider coming to the rescue.
“If I’m needed, I will help them, but I don’t expect that, no,” Wenger told NBC Sports.
Gnabry and Wenger at the Emirates
Image credit: Eurosport
Wenger's final few seasons in charge were marred by division among fans with many having pushed heavily for his exit, but Wenger believes that it could be water under the bridge should he return.
- Opinion: Grealish could be Man Utd's perfect signing
- Arsenal look to Brandt signing to save their season - Euro Papers
- Spurs like Perisic, Liverpool’s latest targets - what the 'Big Six' need
“Time is a good doctor, you know,” he said.