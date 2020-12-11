Mikel Arteta is looking to his side's cup success for inspiration to solve their goalscoring problems in the Premier League.

Arteta said Arsenal have had "really good runs" in other competitions, where they are through to the Europa League knockouts with a perfect record in the group stage and are also in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

But Arsenal have managed just one victory in their seven most recent league games, and recorded just 10 goals in their last 11 Premier League matches. That has left them 15th in the league and 11 points of leaders and local rivals, Spurs.

"We are very frustrated with that and we know how important it is to put those results together really quickly, because we need them straight away," Arteta said in a press conference before Sunday's match against Burnley.

"There have been a lot of games, especially... at home, where small details have made a huge difference. But we haven't scored enough goals and without doing that, we cannot win enough football matches. It's as simple as that.

"Creativity is linked to the chances that you are able to create in different positions around the box or the final third. We are working on different aspects that we have to improve, certainly."

Arsenal have not lost against Burnley in their last 14 encounters in all competitions, beating them in every home game in that sequence, but Arteta said statistics would not make a difference against Sean Dyche's side.

"Burnley are a really organised team. They are a constant threat because they are really direct but they play that game really, really well," Arteta said.

"They manage their first, second and third phases really well, the way they attack the box, set-pieces are key against them as well.

"They are difficult to break down because they have been working together with the same manager for a long time, and they know each other really well."

