Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to get carried away with Manchester United three points clear at the top of the Premier League table for the first time in eight years.

Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the club when they were top after 17 games in 2012 and in that season, his final at the club, United went on to win the title.

Premier League Rashford the hero (again) as Man Utd go top – The Warm-Up AN HOUR AGO

Whether Solskjaer's side are capable of such an achievement is something of which many remain sceptical - and Sunday's game against Liverpool should give a clue as to their chances - but even being in the title race is exceeding expectations.

'We are where we are' - Ole not overly excited by going top of the Premier League

"It's a brilliant position to be in," said Solskjaer.

"Of course we know we’re going to the champions, they’ve had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons so we know that’s going to be a difficult game for us but we’re ready for it.

"I think we couldn’t have asked for a better time to play them, because we’re in good shape, in good form, we're hungry – that’s the big thing, these boys are hungry. They want to get better and that’s a test again, a test of character and a test of quality," he added.

Scott McTominay and Brazilian Fred have enjoyed a good spell as the defensive midfield pairing but at Burnley, Solskjaer wisely opted for the more physical presence and experience of Nemanja Matic alongside Paul Pogba.

Pogba got the winning goal and delivered another confident display, the latest indication of the Frenchman's strong spell of form, while the Serb provided the solidity to neutralise the home side.

"I've always said Paul is a big, big player for us. He’s a good character in the dressing room, he’s always one that the lads look to, he’s a world champion of course and we’re seeing the best of Paul at the moment. I feel he is getting better and better for every game," said Solskjaer.

Liverpool's Fabinho: We have a big opportunity vs Manchester United

Sunday will be the biggest test though for a side which is improving but which has yet to prove they are title material and Pogba is relishing the prospect.

"We have to keep calm, now it is the big moment. We will see what is going to happen," he said.

It will be a beautiful game for everyone. A big game coming up so let's get ready for it.

Football Liverpool's Fabinho: We have a big opportunity vs Manchester United AN HOUR AGO