Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins believes he and his new side could have scored more despite beating Liverpool 7-2 on Sunday night in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring for Villa and went on to score two more goals in the match.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Watkins said: "I think when the first one went in I pinched myself a bit because of how early it was. I'm delighted to contribute and that we won at the end of the day.

"It's unbelievable to score and get a hat-trick, before the game I wouldn't have thought that I'd score three. After the first one I grew in confidence, but I probably should have scored more than three in the end. I'd back myself to score some of the chances that I missed."

While Watkins expressed confidence in his new side, he had to admit a 7-2 scoreline was not in his thoughts.

"We saw how high they play and the game plan was to get in behind and you could see that it worked. We fancied ourselves today but I'm not sure we thought it would have been that score.

"It was more about making sure they couldn't pass through us and we all worked hard and it showed tonight."

Talking to the BBC, the matchday hero praised new signing Ross Barkley and captain Jack Grealish.

"Ross [Barkley] has only been in a few days but in training we are linking up well. I link up well with Jack [Grealish] as well and I’m glad Ross is here," he said.

