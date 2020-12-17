It was a tight affair at Villa Park as bottom-three strugglers Burnley etched out a point against mid-table Aston Villa.

A compact defensive block against possession-based, flowing football, the game consisted of plentiful chances for the home side, with the odd guilt-edged opportunity for the visitors, but neither side could get that vital touch to take home the three points.

Jack Grealish remained quiet throughout, with the closest chances coming for Chris Wood with a first half header, an Anwar El Ghazi free kick that was superbly tipped onto the bar by Nick Pope, and Kortney Hause struck the post for the hosts as they couldn't snatch a winner.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa shoots whilst being closed down by Ashley Westwood (l) and James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park Image credit: Getty Images

It seemed as though it would be a game of two halves with the second dying down in pace somewhat, but the Villains picked up the pace a little more as they went hunting for a three points that would have seen them break into the top ten.

Grealish could not stamp his talismanic impetus on the game, well marshalled by Messrs Ashley Westwood and Josh Brownhill, with a little help from Matt Lowton as he drifted wide left.

Anwar El Ghazi was wasteful with his finishing after an initial promising effort from the early set piece, but Ollie Watkins was starved of quality service from his two wingers, with Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore offering little off the right as well.

Burnley will be pleased with the point, hanging on to eek out the draw that lifts them out of the bottom three, and the imperious Ben Mee and James Tarkowski had heading matches with Kortney Hause and Tyrone Mings with the ball spending ample time in the air.

A decent performance for Villa, but disappointing result when they would have wanted a win to gather momentum for Sunday's derby at the Hawthorns.

TALKING POINT - VILLA WASTEFUL WITH GOAL-DEN OPPORTUNITIES

Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore - all names that didnt have their shooting boots on for the Villains today. El Ghazi himself had eight shots at goal, with only three on target, and two of them being tame swipes that should have hit the back of the net.

Ollie Watkins was a lone ranger up front with poor service into the former Exeter man, who was well marshalled by Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

It just goes to show you that in order to break the top half and properly succeed at this level, you need prolific goal scorers, and Villa, although they've spent a lot of money to bring players like Traore and Watkins to the club, haven't quite got enough of those yet.

Grealish grew into the game a bit more, but was not helped by the lack of accuracy off the boot of El Ghazi, who should at least have bagged a brace, if not a hat trick as Villa again come up goal-less.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAMES TARKOWSKI, BURNLEY

A stalwart performance from the English international at the back for the visitors.

Numerous decisive blocks to stop certain goals, aerially imperious alongside Mee, and the former Brentford central defender showed his class as he marked Watkins out of the game as well as keeping a careful eye on Grealish.

He would not be beaten in the air or in the challenge, and deservedly got a hard-earned point out of an excellent display.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Martinez 6, Elmohamady 5, Hause 7, Mings 7, Targett 5, McGinn 6, Nakamba 6, Grealish 6, Traore 5, Watkins 5, El Ghazi 6, Davis 5.

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 8, Mee 7, Taylor 5, Brady 6, Westwood 6. Brownhill 6, McNeil 6, Rodriguez 6, Wood 6, Barnes 6, Vydra 6, Pieters N/A

KEY MOMENTS

19': Ooh! A lovely driving run from McNeil through midfield, sliding Rodriguez down the right, who cleverly cuts the ball back toward Westwood, but the former Villa midfielder sweeps just wide. A good opportunity and good build up from Burnley.

22': CLOSE! A lovely move from the Villains to carve the visitors open, and it falls for Traore, but Pope denies him!

22': CLOSE! Wood this time down the other end! What a save from Martinez, after a sumptuous delivery from Brownhill, and the Kiwi striker is denied! End to end stuff here !

36': A chance for Anwar El Ghazi here, can he whip it inside Pope's near post? Not quite, off the bar, with a fingertip from Pope! Great save!

43': Sustained Villa pressure earns the hosts a corner. Traore over it, the inswinger off the left, flicked on by Elmohamady, and off the post by Hause at the far!

88': CLOSE! Mings' header after a quick free kick, and Elmohamady's cross doesn't get the finish it deserves!

KEY STAT

Villa had 27 shots on goal throughout the game, with Burnley mustering only 6, to truly showcase the difference between intent and caution.

By Oli Gent

