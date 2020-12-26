Ten man Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League to go sixth in the table.

Villa were almost a goal down within minutes of the game starting, Bertrand Traore’s poor pass back deflecting into the path of Wilfred Zaha, who found himself one on one with Emi Martinez, but the Argentinian keeper made himself big and blocked the shot.

Premier League Jack Grealish on another level, says Villa manager Dean Smith 13 HOURS AGO

Moments later Villa were ahead through Traore. Ollie Watkins' shot from close range was saved by Vicente Guaita, but the ball fell kindly to Traore, who had the simplest of tap ins.

Villa controlled the possession and looked like adding to their lead, but Tyrone Mings gave his manager Dean Smith a headache after he was shown a second yellow card for blocking Zaha, who would have been in on goal. In the second half Palace failed to make the most of their advantage as Villa quickly settled into their game plan of hitting the Londoners on the counter attack.

The home side went two goals up after Watkins' header came off the bar, and the rebound was turned into the back of the net by Kourtney Hause. And it got even better when the in-form Anwar El Ghazi whipped a beautiful shot off the post and into the back of the net to settle the game.

Next up for Aston Villa is an away trip to Stamford where they take on Chelsea. While Crystal Palace entertain Leicester City.

TALKING POINT - EAGLES FAIL TO TAKE ADVANTAGE

Roy Hodgson will be bitterly disappointed that his side failed to make the most of their extra man advantage. With Tyrone Mings sent off just before half time, the Londoners had plenty of time to formulate a game plan and take the game to the home side. But over the course of 90 minutes they mustered six shots on target, while ten man Villa managed ten and that was ultimately the difference.

MAN OF THE MATCH - OLLIE WATKINS (ASTON VILLA)

Villa look a completely different side this season and one of those reasons is Ollie Watkins, he gives the side a focal point. The young striker was tireless all game, chasing every ball and holding up play for his team mates, the only thing that was missing today was a goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Martinez 8, Cash 6 , Hause 6 , Mings 3, Targett 7, Luiz 7, McGinn 7, Traore 7, Grealish 7 , El Ghazi 7, Watkins 9, Konsa 6, Elmohamady n/a, Ramsey n/a

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 5, Kouyate 5, Dann 6, van Aanholt 6, Schlupp 6, Milivojevic 6, McArthur 6, Eze6 , Zaha 6, Benteke 5, Riedewald n/a, Batshuayi n/a, Townsend n/a

KEY MOMENTS

2' - Save! Out of nothing Zaha is one on one after a beautiful through ball. Martinez makes himself big and produces a vital stop

5' - Goal! Villa are ahead with their first real attack of the game. Watkins forces the save from Guaita in side the box, but the keeper pushes it into the path of Traoré, who slots it home

45' - Red card! That is a second yellow for Mings inside six minutes and he receives a red card. Mings shoves Zaha as the winger wins a 50/50 and looks set to go in on goal.

66' - Goal! El Ghazi finds Watkins in the box, his header comes off the bar and Hause is on hand to header the rebound over the line

76' - Goal! What a goal from El Ghazi. His out swinging shot from inside the box flies off the post and into the back of the net

87' - Post! Watkins is in on goal, but his side footed effort hits the post, that really should have been 4-0

KEY STATS

Today's game with Aston Villa was Roy Hodgson’s 341st Premier League game in charge, overtaking Rafael Benítez into the top 10 for all-time games managed in the competition

Bertrand Traoré has netted in consecutive Premier League appearances, scoring as many goals as he had managed in his first 19 appearances in the competition (two)

Tyrone Mings' red card is the fourth Aston Villa have been shown in the Premier League on Boxing Day, the most of any side

Despite playing with 10 men for the entirety of the second half, Aston Villa amassed an expected goals total of 4.4 against Crystal Palace, the highest single-game return for any side in the Premier League this season

Premier League Premier League clubs to increase Covid-19 testing in Tier 4 areas 22/12/2020 AT 14:36