Jack Grealish made his return to first-team football, coming on as substitute in Aston Villa's dour goalless draw with Everton.

Needing a win to keep their tenuous Champions League hopes alive, Everton scarcely threatened the Villa goal.

The closest either side came to scoring was Tyrone Mings heading just wide Douglas Luiz's cross from six yards out in the 18th minute.

The result leaves the Toffees in eighth position, while Villa climb above Leeds into the top half and their talisman got just over twenty minutes under his belt as he looks to prove his fitness for the European Championships.

