Aston Villa sunk Fulham late on to come from behind to win 3-1 at Villa Park, the result leaving the West London club in the relegation zone with seven games to play.

Scott Parker’s side started the game brightly with the likes of Ademola Lookman and De Cordova-Reid causing problems early on down the wings, but as the game progressed Villa began to find their rhythm and almost had a penalty on the stroke of half time.

Ollie Watkins went down inside the box from a clumsy looking Mario Lemina challenge, but after a lengthy VAR and an on field check by referee Andy Madley, the penalty was chalked off.

The second half was drifting towards a goalless draw, but a poor Tyrone Mings back pass allowed Aleksandar Mitrović to pounce and calmly slot the ball past Emil Martínez, a goal that took The Cottager out of the relegation zone.

But the jubilation wasn’t to last long, as less than 20 minutes later substitute Trézéguet struck twice in less than three minutes to send the Londoners back into the bottom three. Watkins then added a third to put the result well beyond the visitors with the simplest of tap in from close range on 87 minutes.

Parker will have to find a way to pick his team up after this defeat as his side will certainly feel like they did enough to win the game, but for all their hard work and effort they didn’t produce enough clear cut chances to take all three points.

Next up for Villa is an away trip to Anfield where they face Liverpool who they beat 7-2 earlier in the season. While Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage.

TALKING POINT - FULHAM MISSING THAT EXTRA SPARK

For all of Fulham's effort they leave Villa Park empty handed, which has been the story of their season. They can be very rarely faulted for lacking energy and at times produce some eye-catching football, but over the course of 90 minutes they never really threatened the Villa goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa - Martínez 6, Cash 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Targett 6, Douglas Luiz 6, McGinn 6, Traoré 6, Sanson 6, El Ghazi 6, Watkins 7, Trézéguet 9, Davis 7, Ramsey 5

Fulham - Areola 6, Tete 6, Andersen 6, Tosin 6, Aina 6, Reed 6, Lemina 6, De Cordova-Reid 6, Loftus-Cheek 6, Lookman 7, Mitrovic 7, Cavaleiro 5, Onomah N/A, Maja N/A

