Patrick Bamford fired a fine hat-trick as Leeds finally ended Aston Villa's 100 per cent winning record in the Premier League in an enthralling game at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old missed two gilt-edged opportunities in the first period, but made amends with a red-hot second half performance, putting Villa to the sword with a remarkable treble.

Premier League Jimenez's deflected strike earns Wolves victory over Leeds 19/10/2020 AT 21:37

The first 20 minutes belonged to Leeds, who should have been ahead in the fifth-minute but Bamford guided his header agonisingly wide from Ezgjan Alioski's cross.

Juventus plot 'winter swoop' for two Real Madrid stars - Euro Papers

Driven by Jack Grealish, Aston Villa grew into the contest, and only a desperate goal-line clearance from Luke Ayling denied the England international his third goal of the season to keep the scores level.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were incredibly dangerous on the break and a rapid counter-attack almost undone Villa just before half time as Jack Harrison's cross found Bamford, who again should have done better with the finish as he stabbed his effort off-target.

But Bamford would have the last laugh, opening the scoring 10 minutes after the restart with a simple tap in after Emiliano Martinez spilled Rodrigo's shot.

Bamford added his second 11 minutes later with a beauty of a shot leaving Martinez no chance - but he wasn't finished there.

Leeds constantly outnumbered the hosts in the wide areas, and their talisman grabbed his hat-trick with a lovely curled finish, as Dean Smith's perfect record was ended in style.

Victory moves Bielsa's men up to third in the table with 10 points - above reigning champions Liverpool - but Villa remain second with 12.

TALKING POINT - Free-scoring Leeds destroy Villa

This is a night that Leeds fans won't forget in a hurry. Aston Villa had been billed as the league's surprise packages after a four-game winning start. But Leeds had also shown glimpses of their quality, and in a devastating performance they completely overpowered and overrun Dean Smith's men.

In one of their best showings under Bielsa, Leeds played the most intricate one-touch passing in and around the Villa penalty area, while also using the width of the pitch really well to terrorise the hosts. Bamford was their standout player, but this was a fluid team display, with their midfield and attack constantly carving open the side with the best defensive record up to now. Leeds registered an amazing 26 shots in a text-book away performance and their three-goal victory doesn't flatter them.

It's back to the drawing board for Villa boss Smith, whose side showed signs of naivety and perhaps overconfidence, as they crashed down to earth.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Patrick Bamford (Leeds)

Who else? Bamford has had his critics having previously failed to hit the heights at Middlesbrough, Burnley and Crystal Palace at the top-level in the past. His ability to make it in the Premier League was again brought into question after a dry spell in the Championship last season. And again he frustrated in the first half with a wasteful showing - but boy did he make up for it in the end. Bamford now has six goals in six games.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa Martinez 5, Cash 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Targett 5, Luiz 6, McGinn 5, Trezeguet 5, Barkley 5, Grealish 7, Watkins 5.. subs: Traore 5.

Leeds: Meslier 6, Alioski 7, Koch 6, Ayling 7, Dallas 6, Struijk 4, Klich 7, Costa 7, Harrison 7, Rodrigo 7, Bamford 9.. subs: Raphinha N/A, Hernandez N/A, Shackleton 7.

KEY MOMENTS

5' - Leeds go close! Alioski delivers a sensational deep cross from the left flank and Bamford does everything right but can't quite find the far corner he was searching for with his diving header!

27' - Off the line! Watkins' cross finds Trezeguet, who feeds Grealish. And ambitious as ever, the England international takes aim from a tight angle but his goal-bound shot is off the line from Ayling!

44' - Bamford goes close again! This would have been an absolutely brilliant goal! Rodrigo ushers Harrison down the left as Leeds break again. His low cross picks out Bamford who stabs it wide of goal! He should do better!

55' - GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 Leeds (Patrick Bamford): A typical poacher's goal from Bamford gives Leeds the lead! It's another great counter-attacking goal from Bielsa's men! The visitors move the ball incredibly quickly to the opposite side of the pitch. Rodrigo shoots from a tight angle, Martinez spills it and Bamford taps home with the rebound!

67' - GOAL! Aston Villa 0-2 Leeds (Patrick Bamford): A beauty from Bamford puts Leeds in total control! Klich runs through midfield and finds Bamford, who puts very little back-lift in his shot but finds the top corner with a wonderful effort!

74' - GOAL! Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United (Patrick Bamford): A hat-trick for Bamford! Oh it's another beauty! After another fine team move, the ball falls to Bamford inside the box, who shows beautiful close control before opening his body and curling it into the corner!

KEY STATS

Leeds United's win has moved them to third in the Premier League table, their highest position at the end of a day in the division since September 20th, 2002.

Patrick Bamford has scored six goals in Leeds' first six league matches this season - only Eric Cantona in 1992-93 (also six) has scored as many goals for the Whites at this stage of a Premier League campaign.

Bamford is the fifth away player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Villa Park after Chris Sutton (1997-98), Robbie Fowler (1998-99), Gareth Bale (2012-13) and Sergio Agüero (2019-20).

Leeds have scored 12 Premier League goals this season, the most by a newly promoted club after six games of a season in the division since Middlesbrough in 1992-93 (also 12).

Premier League A Merseyside derby that could shape the season - The Warm-Up 19/10/2020 AT 07:30