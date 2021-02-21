Leicester City moved up to second with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers gave his side one task: take all three points. And they delivered. From the moment the whistle went, the Foxes pinned Villa back with a high-pressing brand of football.

James Maddison opened the scoring after only 19 minutes with a composed low shot from range that nestled into the corner of the net, the England international punishing Villa who gave him far too much time and space.

Harvey Barnes then added a second less than five minutes later. Emi Martínez couldn’t hold on to a venomous Jamie Vardy shot from inside the box, spilling it into the path of Barnes who reacted quickest to smash the ball into the back of the net.

Aston Villa came out quickly in the second half and grabbed a goal through Bertrand Traoré, the forward did well to get on the end of Matt Targett’s cross, with the ball bouncing in front of him he managed to get a shot off which swept past Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite Villa’s best efforts they didn’t look the same without their captain Jack Grealish, who was out due to injury.

Next up for Villa is a trip to Elland Road to face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United. While Leicester City have back to back home fixtures with Slavia Prague in the second leg of the Europa League followed by a visit from Arsenal in the Premier League.

TALKING POINT - GREALISH THE DIFFERENCE

Not matter what Dean Smith will say about giving other players a chance when Jack Grealish is out, the fact of the matter is he turns Aston Villa into a different beast when he's in the side. They have averaged 1.5 points-per-game in league competition when he's featured compared to 0.9 points-per-game without him, losing all three Premier League matches without the Englishman since the start of last season.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Aston Villa: Martínez 6, El Mohamady 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Targett 6, Douglas Luiz 6, McGinn 6, Traoré 7, Barkley 6, El Ghazi 6, Watkins 6, Trézéguet 5, Sanson 5, Ramsey N/A

Leicester City: Schmeichel 6, Ricardo Pereira 7, Evans 6, Söyüncü 6, Thomas 7, Tielemans 7, Ndidi 6, Castagne 7, Maddison 8, Barnes 9, Vardy 7, Mendy 5, Choudhury N/A, Amartey N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARVEY BARNES (LEICESTER CITY)

What a wonderful problem Gareth Southgate has on his hands as he plans for this year's European Championship. Sitting in the stands at Villa Park he watched on as Harvey Barnes tore Aston Villa apart with driving runs in behind their back line, boundless energy and vision to spot a team mate in space. Surely the young winger will be in contention with displays like the one he put on today

KEY EVENTS

19' - GOAL! Maddison tucks the ball into the corner of the net from range. Villa simply gave him too much space and have been punished for it

23' - GOAL! Barnes smashes the ball into the back of the net as he reacts quickly to a shot that is spilt by Martínez

48' - GOAL! Traoré does brilliantly to react quickly as he gets a foot on Targett's cross which bounced past McGinn inside the box before coming to him. That's Villa's first shot on target

59' SAVE! Martínez gets across quickly to push Maddison's free kick out for a corner

63' CHANCE! Vardy just drags his shot wide of the post with a left footed shot

90'+4 CHANCE! Mings get his head on the cross, but his glancing header is just off target

KEY STATS

Bertrand Traoré has been directly involved in eight goals in the Premier League since his first league start for Aston Villa in November with five goals and three assists. Only Jack Grealish has been involved in more for the club in this period with 10

Only Jamie Vardy (14) has scored more goals for Leicester this season than Harvey Barnes (13), who has now had a direct hand in nine goals in his last 11 Premier League matches (6 goals, 3 assists)

Since his Premier League debut in August 2018, James Maddison has scored more goals from outside the area than any other player (11) - indeed, this was his eighth goal of the season, his best scoring campaign in the top-flight

