Ezri Konsa's second-half goal gave Aston Villa victory in their first Premier League match of the season over 10-man Sheffield United, who will rue the harshest of red cards that left them a player short for 78 minutes.

Skipper John Egan was dismissed after tugging Ollie Watkins back as he chased down a long ball from Tyrone Mings in the inside-right channel which Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale may well have cleared anyway.

Even after that, the Blades should have been in front after Matt Targett felled Chris Basham in the area, but league debutant Emiliano Martinez produced a great save from John Lundstram's penalty.

For a long time Villa did not look like breaking the deadlock against the stubborn South Yorkshire outfit until Mings flicked on Targett's corner and Konsa headed back across Ramsdale and into the net three minutes after the hour mark.

Man of the match: Chris Basham (Sheffield United)

This really is an award which could have been shared by all the Blades defenders who battled creditably to deny Villa after they were down to ten men.

Basham was particularly strong though, playing on the right hand side of the back three initially and then of a dual centre back pairing after the sending off, meaning he had to deal with the dual threat of Watkins and Jack Grealish.

The defender made numerous blocks and interceptions and an audacious run also brought the penalty kick which could well have given the Blades a win if Lundstram had converted the kick.

Player ratings:

Aston Villa: Martinez 7, Cash 7, Mings 7, Konsa 8, Targett 7, McGinn 6, Luiz 6, Hourihane 7, Trezeguet 6, Watkins 6, Grealish 7.

Subs: Davis 5.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale 6, Basham 8*, Egan 5, O'Connell 7, Baldock 7, Lundstram 7, Berge 6, Fleck 6, Stevens 6, McGoldrick 5, Burke 6.

Subs: Ampadu 5, Osborn 6, McBurnie 5.

