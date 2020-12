Football

'Bale's injury not serious' - Jose Mourinho ahead of match against Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho ruled out Gareth Bale's involvement in Wednesday's match against Fulham in the English Premier League, but claimed that the former Real Madrid player's injury is not serious, allowing him to be back with the team in a few weeks.

