Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out about their problems and seek the support they need.

"I didn't talk to anyone and just kept it to myself for a few months," the England defender told BBC.

"Last season I struggled with confidence and the fact that I've spoken about it might help others to talk to people about their problems.

"Mental health is massive at the moment... There's someone at the club who talks to the players. I just thought... I should just go and have a chat with him and see what it's about, and it helped me a lot."

"If you are struggling and you feel like you're by yourself then talk to someone, whether that's a friend, a family member or something confidential like on a helpline, then just do it."

Chilwell has made four appearances in the Premier League this season for Chelsea, who face Sheffield United later on Saturday.

