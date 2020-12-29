Burnley returned to winning ways as Ben Mee’s goal secured a 1-0 victory over a depleted Sheffield United.
The Blades, who are bottom of the Premier League and without a win, confirmed a number of positive Covid-19 results hours before the game and only named seven substitutes rather than nine.
Premier League
Sheffield United confirm positive Covid tests, two hours before Burnley match
They battled hard at Turf Moor but Mee’s first home league goal since January 2015 secured victory for the hosts.
More to follow
Premier League
Potter disappointed with West Ham draw, confirms Lamptey injury blow
Premier League
Dyche fumes at referee and VAR as Burnley lose at Leeds